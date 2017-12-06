900-global-after-dark-solid

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S30 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Nightfall Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.56
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:0.000

The two After Darks are the introductory bowling balls in 900 Global’s new Function 400 Series. In design, the Nightfall Symmetric core offers a higher RG and lower differential than the Launch core found in the Boosts. The coverstock has also been tamed down to the S30 formulation from the S43 used in the Boosts. Because of the weaker core and weaker cover, we found the After Dark Solid to retain much more energy for the friction. This resulted in more angle off the breakpoint, more back end recovery, and more total hook than any of the Boosts we have reviewed. For a low-end bowling ball, we were able to strike quite a bit across all four of our test patterns.

The best reactions for all three testers came on our fresh medium pattern. Cranker’s higher rev rate gave him all kinds of area to the pocket. His best look was getting his ball started around the 28 board, targeting near the middle arrow, and using a breakpoint on the seven board. He just had to be clean with his release and get his ball near his target downlane and he could strike. Stroker saw ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.