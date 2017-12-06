General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S30 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Nightfall Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.56
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The two After Darks are the introductory bowling balls in 900 Global’s new Function 400 Series. In design, the Nightfall Symmetric core offers a higher RG and lower differential than the Launch core found in the Boosts. The coverstock has also been tamed down to the S30 formulation from the S43 used in the Boosts. Because of the weaker core and weaker cover, we found the After Dark Solid to retain much more energy for the friction. This resulted in more angle off the breakpoint, more back end recovery, and more total hook than any of the Boosts we have reviewed. For a low-end bowling ball, we were able to strike quite a bit across all four of our test patterns.
The best reactions for all three testers came on our fresh medium pattern. Cranker’s higher rev rate gave him all kinds of area to the pocket. His best look was getting his ball started around the 28 board, targeting near the middle arrow, and using a breakpoint on the seven board. He just had to be clean with his release and get his ball near his target downlane and he could strike. Stroker saw ...
