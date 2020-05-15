900 Global Afterburner Purple/Black

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Afterburner Purple/Black
Reviewed:September 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:S62 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Black / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Ignition Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.038
Int. Diff:0.000

900 Global’s Preferred 600 line has two entries for the new bowling season. The pair of Afterburner balls use the lower differential Ignition Symmetric weight block and the S62 Hybrid coverstock. Both color variants come out of the box with a 1500 grit polished box finish, but they each provide slightly different reactions. Cranker had the biggest difference between the two Afterburners, but all three of our testers noticed differences. Both Afterburners are best suited for medium and drier lane conditions, with the Purple/Black variant providing a more defined back end motion in our testing.

Cranker had a much better reaction on the medium pattern with the Purple/Black than with the Blue/Black, thanks to its cleaner motion through the front of the lane that allowed him to play farther right. When the track started to dry out, the ball reaction continued to improve, as he was able to move left and use the bigger change of direction at the breakpoint to get his ball back to the pocket. Tweener liked the Purple/Black just as much as

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.