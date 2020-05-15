General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Afterburner Purple/Black
|Reviewed:
|September 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S62 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Black / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ignition Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
900 Global’s Preferred 600 line has two entries for the new bowling season. The pair of Afterburner balls use the lower differential Ignition Symmetric weight block and the S62 Hybrid coverstock. Both color variants come out of the box with a 1500 grit polished box finish, but they each provide slightly different reactions. Cranker had the biggest difference between the two Afterburners, but all three of our testers noticed differences. Both Afterburners are best suited for medium and drier lane conditions, with the Purple/Black variant providing a more defined back end motion in our testing.
Cranker had a much better reaction on the medium pattern with the Purple/Black than with the Blue/Black, thanks to its cleaner motion through the front of the lane that allowed him to play farther right. When the track started to dry out, the ball reaction continued to improve, as he was able to move left and use the bigger change of direction at the breakpoint to get his ball back to the pocket. Tweener liked the Purple/Black just as much as
