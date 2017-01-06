General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S72 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|ICE "C" Pad
|Color:
|Covert Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Break Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
900 Global’s Preferred series gains an entry with the introduction of the Covert Ops. This ball uses the same Break Asymmetric core shape as the Black Ops and the recently-discontinued Special Ops. This time, 900 Global has paired this popular core design with a new coverstock called S72 Solid. This solid reactive veneer features a brand new box finish. For the upcoming season, 900 Global will be using their new ICE pads as part of their finish process. These new pads are replacing the NEAT pads that had been used previously. According to 900 Global, the ICE pads produce a surface roughness that is actually rougher than it visually appears to the naked eye. In the most basic breakdown of the three new pads, the blue “I” pad equals 1500 grit, the magenta “C” pad corresponds to 2000 grit, and the green “E” pad is 3000 grit. The Covert Ops is finished with the ICE “C” pad.
The dull finish of the Covert Ops gave us plenty of traction to get to the pocket on our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker and Cranker had a better reaction than Tweener on this pattern with the box finish. Stroker had to keep his ball a little tighter to the pocket, but he had recovery when he did miss a little right of target. He ...
