General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Honey Badger Revival
|Reviewed:
|August 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S70 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Magenta / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Grapnel 2.0 Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
The Honey Badger Revival keeps the Honey Badger nameplate in the 900 Global family as they pair a tried-and-true coverstock with a brand new weight block. The new Grapnel 2.0 Asymmetric core provides a medium RG of 2.54″, a total differential of 0.048″, and an intermediate differential of 0.012″. With this core wrapped in the polished S70 Hybrid coverstock that was first featured on the Special Ops, the Honey Badger Revival is a ball that sticks to the shiny Honey Badger release template, which is to go long and make a hard move off the breakpoint.
All three of our testers found the Honey Badger Revival to be best on our medium test pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh, with plenty of room to miss downlane both left and right. His shots that were missed inside of target had enough traction to bite through the oil and still have plenty of hit at the pins. The other two testers were also able to take advantage of the strong move off the dry on the fresh, and their reactions improved further as the lanes broke down. Stroker started straight through the front, letting the aggressive back end
