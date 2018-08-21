General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S70 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Sky Blue / Midnight Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shrapnel Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Ordnance is one of two new balls under this new nameplate in the Preferred 600 Series line for 900 Global, along with the Ordnance Pearl. They replace all of the Ops-line balls that were previously offered at this price point. The Ordnance uses the Shrapnel Symmetric weight block and the coverstock that started it all for 900 Global, S70 Solid. This symmetrical core design gives the Ordnance a low RG and medium total differential, while its solid reactive shell is finished with a 4000 Abralon pad. The Ordnance can be the benchmark ball for any league or tournament bowler. It excelled on our medium test pattern, but it was also very useful on our heavy oil and sport patterns.
We started with the box-finished Ordnance on the medium pattern. All three testers saw their balls rev up very strongly in the middle of the lane and then drive through the pins very nicely. Stroker started with his ball on 15 off his hand, pushing it right over the second arrow, and using a breakpoint around the eight board downlane. Tweener started his ball on 20, crossed the third arrow, and also got it out to eight at the breakpoint. They both saw plenty of traction in the oil from the Ordnance’s dull box finish. They had a smoother motion off the breakpoint than they saw from the Flux, and they saw much more total hook than from the Ordnance Pearl. Cranker actually saw more torque off the breakpoint and more continuation than his Flux on this pattern.
