General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S72R Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Sapphire Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Charged Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.56
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The 900 Global Volt features the pearlized version of the S72R coverstock, along with the new Charged Symmetric core. This new weight block is a high RG (2.56″) and medium differential (0.047″) design. The Volt comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, giving it very easy length to the breakpoint. We thought this ball was retaining energy for a hard snap off the end of the pattern, but instead we saw the Volt be pretty smooth and tame downlane. We were able to use this ball with success on our dry test pattern, but we had our best results on our medium pattern.
Tweener and Stroker were able to play straighter up the lane on the medium pattern, and this allowed them to have good reactions on the fresh. Tweener started his ball on 16, crossing 12 at the arrows and using seven as his breakpoint. Stroker was on board 14 at the release point, with a target over the second arrow and a breakpoint on the eight board. The fact that they both were able to play tighter angles without swinging their shots too far to the right allowed the Volt’s smooth downlane reaction to keep them around the pocket. Cranker
Additional 900 Global Volt Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.