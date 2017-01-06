General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|F78 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|nEat
|Color:
|Midnight Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Power Ring
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Night Hawk Stealth SE is the latest vintage ball to be retooled for current conditions in the AMF line. The Stealth uses the aggressive F78 Solid coverstock that is finished with the NEAT E pad, which is approximately equivalent to a 1500 grit sanded finish. This strong cover and rough box finish are paired with the Power Ring symmetrical weight block that was used previously in the Night Hawk SE. The increased traction from the coverstock being both more aggressive and rougher out of the box give this ball more total hook than the Night Hawk SE.
The Stealth was best for all three of our testers on our heavy oil test pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh. He loved that he could be aggressive with his release and his Stealth would just roll off the breakpoint with an even and predictable motion. This smooth arcing motion allowed him to stay in the same part of the lane for the majority of our test session on this pattern. Stroker played straighter through the track area, allowing the aggressive coverstock ...
