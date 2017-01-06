AMF Night Hawk Stealth SE

Coverstock Specs
Name:F78 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:nEat
Color:Midnight Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Power Ring
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:NA

The Night Hawk Stealth SE is the latest vintage ball to be retooled for current conditions in the AMF line. The Stealth uses the aggressive F78 Solid coverstock that is finished with the NEAT E pad, which is approximately equivalent to a 1500 grit sanded finish. This strong cover and rough box finish are paired with the Power Ring symmetrical weight block that was used previously in the Night Hawk SE. The increased traction from the coverstock being both more aggressive and rougher out of the box give this ball more total hook than the Night Hawk SE.

The Stealth was best for all three of our testers on our heavy oil test pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh. He loved that he could be aggressive with his release and his Stealth would just roll off the breakpoint with an even and predictable motion. This smooth arcing motion allowed him to stay in the same part of the lane for the majority of our test session on this pattern. Stroker played straighter through the track area, allowing the aggressive coverstock ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.