General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|F80
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Black Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sumo Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Sumo SE continues the recent AMF tradition of bringing back older nameplates and colors as updated remakes in their line. It features a very strong reactive solid F80 coverstock that comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. On the inside, the Sumo SE uses the low RG and medium high differential Sumo Symmetric core that revs up very quickly off the bowler’s hand.
The Sumo SE’s polished coverstock gave us enough length to compensate for its early-revving core, giving us our best reaction on our medium oil pattern, on which all three testers could get to the pocket easily. Stroker and Cranker saw their ball striking just a few more times on the off hits than Tweener did. Stroker was able to start pretty far left for a polished ball on the fresh. He was laying his ball down on 16, sending it out over 12 at the arrows, and out to 10 downlane. His Sumo SE hit like a truck at the pins. Even though this ball’s cover is polished, it was still strong enough for his ball to hook into the pocket when he missed left into the oil. Cranker was able ...
