General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relentless
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Neon Green / Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Contra
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.474
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Fearless is the first ball to feature Brunswick’s new Durability Optimization Technology (DOT) system. This new manufacturing process moves the pin to the bottom of the ball from its traditional area around the CG. A small circle—the DOT—is then engraved on the ball 180 degrees from the pin, and this is the marking that is used in place of the pin for laying out the ball. This concept helps keep the holes away from the riser pin, which is a part of the ball that can be prone to cracking if weakened by holes in its vicinity. The Fearless—which also uses Brunswick’s DynamiCore filler material—comes with a four-year warranty, giving it the longest warranty in the industry. Besides the new pouring process, the Fearless uses the new Relentless solid reactive coverstock and a new symmetrical core called Contra. It comes out of the box prepped with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound.
Our medium oil pattern provided the best matchup for the Fearless, with Cranker having just a slightly better reaction on the fresh than the other two testers. His Fearless glided through the front of the lane easily on the fresh, thanks to its smoother coverstock. He was able to start
