PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Relativity 2.0 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Sky Blue / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Brink Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.508
Diff:0.043
Int. Diff:0.000

The Jagged Edge Solid is one of two new releases in Brunswick’s Advanced line, along with the Jagged Edge Hybrid. It uses the new Brink Symmetric core that is a lower RG (2.508″) and higher differential (0.043″) design than the Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric core that was used in the Cutting Edge series. The coverstock has also been strengthened compared to the Cutting Edges, up to the Relativity 2.0 Solid formulation. The Jagged Edge Solid utilizes a 500/3000 SiaAir factory finish, allowing it to create traction earlier than the Jagged Edge Hybrid. Its stronger cover and core gave all three testers added hook compared to any of the Cutting Edges.

Tweener and Cranker had the best reactions on our fresh medium pattern with the box finish. The Jagged Edge Solid’s dull cover gave them lots of hook in the midlane, with a strong continuation at the breakpoint. Tweener attacked this pattern just left of the center of the lane at his release, with a target over 16 at the arrows and a breakpoint on the eight board downlane. Cranker started with his feet and target farther left, but his breakpoint was in the same spot. His ball started on

Brunswick Jagged Edge Solid Comparisons

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.