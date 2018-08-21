General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relativity 2.0 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Sky Blue / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Brink Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.508
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Jagged Edge Solid is one of two new releases in Brunswick’s Advanced line, along with the Jagged Edge Hybrid. It uses the new Brink Symmetric core that is a lower RG (2.508″) and higher differential (0.043″) design than the Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric core that was used in the Cutting Edge series. The coverstock has also been strengthened compared to the Cutting Edges, up to the Relativity 2.0 Solid formulation. The Jagged Edge Solid utilizes a 500/3000 SiaAir factory finish, allowing it to create traction earlier than the Jagged Edge Hybrid. Its stronger cover and core gave all three testers added hook compared to any of the Cutting Edges.
Tweener and Cranker had the best reactions on our fresh medium pattern with the box finish. The Jagged Edge Solid’s dull cover gave them lots of hook in the midlane, with a strong continuation at the breakpoint. Tweener attacked this pattern just left of the center of the lane at his release, with a target over 16 at the arrows and a breakpoint on the eight board downlane. Cranker started with his feet and target farther left, but his breakpoint was in the same spot. His ball started on
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Jagged Edge Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Jagged Edge Solid vs. Brunswick Cutting Edge Solid
- Brunswick Jagged Edge Solid vs. Brunswick Kingpin Rule
- Brunswick Jagged Edge Solid vs. Brunswick Method Solid
- Brunswick Jagged Edge Solid vs. Brunswick Quantum Bias Pearl
- Brunswick Jagged Edge Solid vs. Brunswick Tenacity Grit
To compare the Brunswick Jagged Edge Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Jagged Edge Solid Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.