Brunswick Prism Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:ACT Solid (Activator Composite Technology)
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:360 / 500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Green / Aqua / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Portal
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.465
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.018

The Prism Solid is one half of a dual release from Brunswick in their Pro Performance line. This ball uses the new Portal asymmetrical core design and features the new ACT Solid cover, the latest innovation in the Activator coverstock formula. It also uses Brunswick’s DOT and DynamiCore technologies. The Prism Solid comes sanded at a 360/500/2000 SiaAir finish, giving it a very rough texture out of the box that provides strong traction through oil.

It doesn’t happen very often that all three testers are using all of their tricks to get their balls to go far enough right on the fresh heavy oil pattern. After everyone’s first shots over-hooked, they all had to move left and use their skills to get the Prism Solid downlane. Stroker was starting his ball in the middle of the lane, crossing 15 at the arrows and getting it out to 10 at the range finders. Tweener was five left with his feet and three left with his target at the arrows from Stroker and needed to up his ball speed to keep the Prism Solid on-line. Cranker was near the left gutter, trying to keep his ball in the heaviest volume of the pattern as long as possible. The box finish dried out the front of the lane pretty quickly, leaving very

Brunswick Prism Solid Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Brunswick Prism Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Brunswick Prism Solid Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.