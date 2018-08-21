General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ACT Solid (Activator Composite Technology)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|360 / 500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Green / Aqua / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Portal
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.465
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Prism Solid is one half of a dual release from Brunswick in their Pro Performance line. This ball uses the new Portal asymmetrical core design and features the new ACT Solid cover, the latest innovation in the Activator coverstock formula. It also uses Brunswick’s DOT and DynamiCore technologies. The Prism Solid comes sanded at a 360/500/2000 SiaAir finish, giving it a very rough texture out of the box that provides strong traction through oil.
It doesn’t happen very often that all three testers are using all of their tricks to get their balls to go far enough right on the fresh heavy oil pattern. After everyone’s first shots over-hooked, they all had to move left and use their skills to get the Prism Solid downlane. Stroker was starting his ball in the middle of the lane, crossing 15 at the arrows and getting it out to 10 at the range finders. Tweener was five left with his feet and three left with his target at the arrows from Stroker and needed to up his ball speed to keep the Prism Solid on-line. Cranker was near the left gutter, trying to keep his ball in the heaviest volume of the pattern as long as possible. The box finish dried out the front of the lane pretty quickly, leaving very
