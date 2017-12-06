General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ECA-XR
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|White Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Quantum Mushroom High RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.563
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Quantum Bias is the fourth entry into the revived Quantum line for Brunswick. This solid white ball features the new Quantum Mushroom High RG Asymmetric core shape, making it the first of the four new Quantums to feature an asymmetrical weight block. The coverstock on this ball is ECA-XR, which is a reactive solid formulation that comes out of the box sanded at 500/1000 SiaAir. The Quantum Bias topped the hook scale for Brunswick balls for our testers, making it a no-brainer on heavy volume lane conditions.
All three of our testers loved the amount of easy hook they saw from the Quantum Bias on our heavy oil test pattern. Its 1000 grit sanded ECA-XR coverstock easily tore through the heaviest part of this pattern with no effort. This new cover gave us the most hook we have seen from a Brunswick ball on this pattern. Stroker played all the way in on board 18 off his hand with the Bias. He was targeting the 13 board at the arrows and using a breakpoint on nine downlane. Tweener started his ball on board 24, crossed just outside the middle arrow, and also got his ball out to nine at the breakpoint. Cranker’s ball was landing on 32, crossing the fifth arrow, and also sharing nine with the other two testers downlane. ...
