Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:PK 2016 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Fire Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Quantum High RG Mushroom
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.557
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Quantum Fire Pearl is one of the two new balls introduced into the new Pro Performance line for Brunswick. This series of balls offers the feature of a two-piece design having no filler core material and instead utilizing a much thicker coverstock. Both releases share the same Quantum High RG Mushroom core, with the differences in the two being their coverstocks and box finishes. The Fire Pearl uses the PK 2016 Pearl coverstock finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. Paired with its high RG core design (2.557″), it achieves easy length with a strong but controlled motion downlane. The combination of this core and cover allowed all three testers to get to the pocket at the box finish on all four of our test patterns, which is actually not something we see often these days.

Our medium pattern offered the best reaction for our testers, as each of them could play to their strengths with this ball. They each not only had miss-room left and right, ...

