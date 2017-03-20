General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|PK 2016 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Fire Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Quantum High RG Mushroom
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.557
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Quantum Fire Pearl is one of the two new balls introduced into the new Pro Performance line for Brunswick. This series of balls offers the feature of a two-piece design having no filler core material and instead utilizing a much thicker coverstock. Both releases share the same Quantum High RG Mushroom core, with the differences in the two being their coverstocks and box finishes. The Fire Pearl uses the PK 2016 Pearl coverstock finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. Paired with its high RG core design (2.557″), it achieves easy length with a strong but controlled motion downlane. The combination of this core and cover allowed all three testers to get to the pocket at the box finish on all four of our test patterns, which is actually not something we see often these days.
Our medium pattern offered the best reaction for our testers, as each of them could play to their strengths with this ball. They each not only had miss-room left and right, ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl vs. Brunswick Absolute Nirvana
- Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl vs. Brunswick Avalanche Urethane
- Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl vs. Brunswick Fanatic
- Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl vs. Brunswick Mastermind Strategy
- Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl vs. Brunswick Quantum Forest Green Solid
- Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl vs. Brunswick True Nirvana
To compare the Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Quantum Fire Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.