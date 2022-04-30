Brunswick Teal Rhino Pro

General Info

Brand:
Name:Teal Rhino Pro
Reviewed:August 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:Activator Plus 3.0 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Teal
Core Specs
Name:Vintage Light Bulb
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.568
Diff:0.032
Int. Diff:0.000

The iconic Teal Rhino Pro is back, 30 years after its original release. This new version has been updated for today’s conditions while sporting the same color and logo as the original. The core design stays similar to the original, as the Teal Rhino Pro sports a two-piece design with no filler material. The traditional light bulb shape is consistent with other two-piece bowling balls that usually have a higher RG and a lower differential. The big update comes to the outside part of the bowling ball. Resins have changed massively over the last three decades, and the Teal Rhino Pro uses the Activator Plus 3.0 Solid cover. It is finished at 500/1000/2000 SiaAir, leaving the ball rough and allowing it to pick up in the front and midlane. This ball was much smoother at the breakpoint than other balls in the current Brunswick line. This motion was very useful at controlling the breakpoint on patterns that have very crisp back ends, as well as on conditions that can cause other balls to have an over/under reaction.

Cranker had the best ball reaction on the medium oil pattern with the Teal Rhino Pro at its box finish. The dull surface picked up quickly off his hand, smoothing out the shape at the breakpoint. He liked how aggressive he could be with his release, without worrying about the ball overreacting when it came out of the pattern. However, if he didn’t catch all of it at the bottom, it wasn’t hard to leave a flat 10 pin. As the pattern started to break down, he had two options to keep the Teal Rhino Pro striking with the box finish.

