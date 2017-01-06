brunswick-true-nirvana

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:ECS Hook Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Chrome / Gold Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Nirvana Ultra Low RG
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.477
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.013

The Brunswick True Nirvana is the first non-sanded entry into the Nirvana line. This ball uses the same Nirvana Ultra Low RG core design as the previous three Nirvanas, but this time pairs it up with a smoother pearlized coversock. The ECS Hook Pearl cover provided our testers with easy length and lots of downlane hook.

Unlike the previous three Nirvana releases, we were able to start with the True Nirvana on our medium test pattern. Stroker had a good reaction to the pocket, but it wasn’t quite as good as the other two testers. With his lower rev rate, he didn’t see quite as much recovery as the other two testers. He played this pattern straighter up the lane through the front, allowing this ball’s strong back end motion to get it back up to the pocket. As long as he made sure he didn’t get too fast with his ball speed, he could stay in the pocket and had plenty of hit ...

