General Info

Brand:
Name:Zenith
Reviewed:November 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:AXH (Activator Xtreme Hook)
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir
Color:Red / Orange / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Zenith
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.485
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.019

The Brunswick Zenith features a new core and once again builds on the famed Activator coverstock family. The asymmetrical Zenith weight block is built to rev up early with its low RG and high differential. It is paired with the AXH (Activator Xtreme Hook) coverstock, which is a reactive solid formulation. Coming out of the box at a rough 500/1000 SiaAir finish, this ball was designed to grab the lane early and create hook where it might not otherwise be found.

Stroker really liked the number of boards he could cover with the Zenith on the fresh heavy oil pattern. His pin carry was good, and as the tester with the lowest rev rate, the Zenith still provided plenty of traction in the front of the lane to help his ball get going on the fresh. The Zenith’s midlane reaction gave him the confidence to chase the oil left in transition, which isn’t always the case on this pattern. Stroker’s look on the medium oil pattern was the best of all the testers at box finish. He had area left and right, as well as good pin carry from misses in both directions. Later in the session, he needed

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.