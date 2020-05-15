General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Zenith
|Reviewed:
|November 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|AXH (Activator Xtreme Hook)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Orange / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Zenith
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.485
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The Brunswick Zenith features a new core and once again builds on the famed Activator coverstock family. The asymmetrical Zenith weight block is built to rev up early with its low RG and high differential. It is paired with the AXH (Activator Xtreme Hook) coverstock, which is a reactive solid formulation. Coming out of the box at a rough 500/1000 SiaAir finish, this ball was designed to grab the lane early and create hook where it might not otherwise be found.
Stroker really liked the number of boards he could cover with the Zenith on the fresh heavy oil pattern. His pin carry was good, and as the tester with the lowest rev rate, the Zenith still provided plenty of traction in the front of the lane to help his ball get going on the fresh. The Zenith’s midlane reaction gave him the confidence to chase the oil left in transition, which isn’t always the case on this pattern. Stroker’s look on the medium oil pattern was the best of all the testers at box finish. He had area left and right, as well as good pin carry from misses in both directions. Later in the session, he needed
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Zenith Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Zenith vs. Brunswick Prism Hybrid
- Brunswick Zenith vs. Brunswick Prism Solid
- Brunswick Zenith vs. Brunswick Uppercut
- Brunswick Zenith vs. Brunswick Vapor Zone Hybrid
- Brunswick Zenith vs. Brunswick Vintage Phantom
To compare the Brunswick Zenith to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Zenith Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.