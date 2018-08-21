General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Bend-It Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Blue / Black / White; Purple Sparkle; Cherry / Gold / White; Purple / Lime / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Beast
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Columbia 300 Beast is a familiar nameplate to longtime bowlers. This product line has gone through many variations over the years, with both different coverstocks and a few different core modifications. This new version uses the Bend-it Pearl coverstock, which is the strongest cover to ever be used on a Beast. The core shape is a traditional higher RG, medium differential light bulb design. This new Beast is available in a variety of colors, but our test balls all featured the Blue/Black/White color scheme.
We found the Beast to match up best on our medium oil test pattern. Its 500/2000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish surface pushes through the front of the lane with ease. We saw this ball read the middle of the lane fairly hard for a polished, higher RG ball. This stronger midlane read allowed the Beast to get back to the pocket for all three testers. Cranker and Tweener had the better reactions on this pattern because of their higher rev rates. Cranker started his ball on 25, crossed the arrows around 15, and used a breakpoint out on the seven board downlane.
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Columbia 300 Beast Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Columbia 300 Beast vs. Columbia 300 Chaos
- Columbia 300 Beast vs. Columbia 300 Nitrous
- Columbia 300 Beast vs. Columbia 300 Savage Life
- Columbia 300 Beast vs. Columbia 300 Spoiler Alert
To compare the Columbia 300 Beast to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.