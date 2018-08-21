columbia-300-beast

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Bend-It Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Blue / Black / White; Purple Sparkle; Cherry / Gold / White; Purple / Lime / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Beast
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.035
Int. Diff:0.000

The Columbia 300 Beast is a familiar nameplate to longtime bowlers. This product line has gone through many variations over the years, with both different coverstocks and a few different core modifications. This new version uses the Bend-it Pearl coverstock, which is the strongest cover to ever be used on a Beast. The core shape is a traditional higher RG, medium differential light bulb design. This new Beast is available in a variety of colors, but our test balls all featured the Blue/Black/White color scheme.

We found the Beast to match up best on our medium oil test pattern. Its 500/2000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish surface pushes through the front of the lane with ease. We saw this ball read the middle of the lane fairly hard for a polished, higher RG ball. This stronger midlane read allowed the Beast to get back to the pocket for all three testers. Cranker and Tweener had the better reactions on this pattern because of their higher rev rates. Cranker started his ball on 25, crossed the arrows around 15, and used a breakpoint out on the seven board downlane.

Columbia 300 Beast Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Columbia 300 Beast to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.