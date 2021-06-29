General Info
The Eruption Pearl brings the Resurgence core back to the Columbia 300 lineup for the first time since the manufacturing move to Brunswick’s factory. This ball shares the original color scheme as well as the same core design with the Eruption from 2011. The coverstock has been updated for today’s conditions while maintaining the original’s signature length and strong back end reaction. The Reflex coverstock comes out of the box finished with 1500 SiaAir topped with Crown Factory Compound. The Eruption Pearl’s glossy pearlized coverstock was best for our testers on our medium test condition, as well as when it was able to see some friction on the lane surface.
Tweener had a very good look on the medium oil pattern while playing with a straighter launch angle. This line to the pocket provided him with some room for error and allowed him to be as firm as he wanted with his ball speed while still letting the ball read the breakpoint and go through the pins effectively. His reaction got even better as the pattern started to transition, as he saw more recovery outside. Making small moves and keeping the ball at its box finish, he had no trouble at all
