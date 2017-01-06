General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ACR - Alley Cat Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound / Crown Factory Shine
|Color:
|Red / Electric Blue; Purple / Green; Pink / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Alley Cat
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.564
|Diff:
|0.025
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Alley Cat is the newest entry-level performance ball in the DV8 line. This ball uses a new reactive solid coverstock called Alley Cat Reactive. The box finish is highly polished, achieved with finishing steps of 500 SiaAir, Crown Factory Compound, and Crown Factory Shine. The Alley Cat comes in three different color combinations, with all three of our testers using the Red / Electric Blue version. This ball uses the new higher RG (2.564″) and low differential (0.025″) Alley Cat symmetrical core shape, which keeps it from flaring too much and reacting too strongly in the dry.
Thanks to the Alley Cat’s effortless length down the lane and its controlled reaction at the dry, we liked our reaction best on our medium oil test pattern. On this pattern, it was easy to see where we needed to play ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Alley Cat Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Alley Cat vs. DV8 Diva Style
- DV8 Alley Cat vs. DV8 Outcast
- DV8 Alley Cat vs. DV8 Pitbull
- DV8 Alley Cat vs. DV8 Vandal Destroy
To compare the DV8 Alley Cat to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.