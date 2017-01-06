dv8-alley-cat

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:ACR - Alley Cat Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound / Crown Factory Shine
Color:Red / Electric Blue; Purple / Green; Pink / Black
Core Specs
Name:Alley Cat
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.564
Diff:0.025
Int. Diff:0.000

The Alley Cat is the newest entry-level performance ball in the DV8 line. This ball uses a new reactive solid coverstock called Alley Cat Reactive. The box finish is highly polished, achieved with finishing steps of 500 SiaAir, Crown Factory Compound, and Crown Factory Shine. The Alley Cat comes in three different color combinations, with all three of our testers using the Red / Electric Blue version. This ball uses the new higher RG (2.564″) and low differential (0.025″) Alley Cat symmetrical core shape, which keeps it from flaring too much and reacting too strongly in the dry.

Thanks to the Alley Cat’s effortless length down the lane and its controlled reaction at the dry, we liked our reaction best on our medium oil test pattern. On this pattern, it was easy to see where we needed to play ...

