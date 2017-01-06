DV8 Diva Style

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Composite Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Sky Blue / Pink / Black
Core Specs
Name:Diva
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.516
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:NA

The Diva Style is the fifth performance ball released into the Diva line for DV8. This latest Diva features a pearlized coverstock finished from the factory with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. Its core, the symmetrical Diva core, is the same one that has been used in previous Diva releases. We found the Diva Style to provide an earlier and smoother reaction than the Diva XOXO, which is the only other Diva currently in the DV8 lineup.

We used the Diva Style’s smoother reaction to play straighter up the lane on our medium test pattern. Its smoother surface kept it from hooking too early on this pattern. All three testers were within five boards of each other at the arrows and were very close to sharing the same breakpoint downlane. Stroker was playing very straight up the lane, right over the second arrow and letting this ball’s pearl cover do the work of getting it back to the pocket. The high ...

