General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Freaky Flip Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Red / Silver
Core Specs
Name:Freakshow Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.481
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000

The DV8 Freakshow Flip is the third entry in the Freakshow line. This ball uses a new pearlized coverstock paired with the Freakshow Symmetric core that was found in the previous two Freakshows. The Freaky Flip Pearl cover offers just a little less length with more back end and total hook than the Class 6V Pearl that was on the original Freakshow. The Flip comes out of the box with a 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound finish, which gives it a bit more texture than the polished finish on the original.

On our medium oil pattern, Cranker had the best reaction with his Freakshow Flip. Its easy length and strong back end recovery allowed him to play the fresh straighter through the front of the lane. He was laying his ball down on 20, crossing just outside the third arrow, and getting it out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was about five right of him at the laydown and arrows, getting his ball to approximately the same breakpoint ...

