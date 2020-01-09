General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Glam
|Reviewed:
|January 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Fang Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Pink / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Diva
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.516
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The DV8 Glam is an updated Diva that uses the same Diva symmetrical core combined with the stronger Composite Fang Pearl coverstock. The factory finish on the Glam is also different, as it uses a 500/1000 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound finishing process compared to the Diva’s 500 SiaAir, Rough Buff compound, and High Gloss polish box finish. The changes in finish and coverstock blend out the reaction at the end of the pattern, providing a smooth arcing motion downlane. On fresh oil, the Glam was best on the medium oil test pattern, but it was even better in transition across several of our patterns.
All three testers played different zones with the Glam on the medium pattern. Stroker was able to stay very tight with his angles through the entire lane. He started his ball on board 10, targeted nine at the arrows, and got it out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener’s ball was on 17 off his hand, with a target of 12 at the arrows and a breakpoint on seven. Canker started his ball on 24, sending it just inside the third arrow and out to seven downlane.
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
DV8 Glam Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Glam vs. DV8 Diva
- DV8 Glam vs. DV8 Frequency
- DV8 Glam vs. DV8 Instigator
- DV8 Glam vs. DV8 Night Prowler
- DV8 Glam vs. DV8 Poison Pearl
- DV8 Glam vs. DV8 Turmoil 2 Pearl
- DV8 Glam vs. DV8 Verge
- DV8 Glam vs. DV8 Warrant
To compare the DV8 Glam to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Glam Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.