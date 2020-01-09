DV8 Glam

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Glam
Reviewed:January 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:Composite Fang Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Pink / Gold
Core Specs
Name:Diva
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.516
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.000

The DV8 Glam is an updated Diva that uses the same Diva symmetrical core combined with the stronger Composite Fang Pearl coverstock. The factory finish on the Glam is also different, as it uses a 500/1000 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound finishing process compared to the Diva’s 500 SiaAir, Rough Buff compound, and High Gloss polish box finish. The changes in finish and coverstock blend out the reaction at the end of the pattern, providing a smooth arcing motion downlane. On fresh oil, the Glam was best on the medium oil test pattern, but it was even better in transition across several of our patterns.

All three testers played different zones with the Glam on the medium pattern. Stroker was able to stay very tight with his angles through the entire lane. He started his ball on board 10, targeted nine at the arrows, and got it out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener’s ball was on 17 off his hand, with a target of 12 at the arrows and a breakpoint on seven. Canker started his ball on 24, sending it just inside the third arrow and out to seven downlane.

