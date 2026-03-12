DV8 Outsider

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Outsider
Reviewed:November 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Jailbreak (F7)
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black / Royal / Grey
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Renegade
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.499
Diff:0.040
Int. Diff:0.020

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Outsider features a new weight block shape and coverstock for DV8. The new Renegade asymmetrical core is a design with a lower RG (2.499″), medium total differential (0.040″), and high intermediate differential (0.020″). This new core is surrounded by the new HK22 – Jailbreak (F7) solid coverstock. This new solid shell is pretty responsive for a solid, and it is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. We found this ball to produce moderate length with a strong move downlane. If we wanted to open up the lane more than we could with the Smooth Criminal, the Outsider was a very good option to consider.

Cranker

Cranker had a very good reaction on the medium oil pattern with the Outsider. The ball had no trouble getting through the front of the lane and creating a strong move downlane. He liked how much continuation the ball had at the back end, allowing him to get it through the pins from farther right downlane. He could get this ball out close to board three downlane, and while the Smooth Criminal hit the pocket, it didn’t go through the pins when he got it that far right. This made it very easy for him to move farther left as the pattern broke down. He had no trouble opening his angles and still saw plenty of recovery at the back end as the transition hit. He liked the motion he had with the

DV8 Outsider Comparisons

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Additional DV8 Outsider Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.