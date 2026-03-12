General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Outsider
|Reviewed:
|November 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Jailbreak (F7)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Royal / Grey
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Renegade
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Outsider features a new weight block shape and coverstock for DV8. The new Renegade asymmetrical core is a design with a lower RG (2.499″), medium total differential (0.040″), and high intermediate differential (0.020″). This new core is surrounded by the new HK22 – Jailbreak (F7) solid coverstock. This new solid shell is pretty responsive for a solid, and it is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. We found this ball to produce moderate length with a strong move downlane. If we wanted to open up the lane more than we could with the Smooth Criminal, the Outsider was a very good option to consider.
Cranker
Cranker had a very good reaction on the medium oil pattern with the Outsider. The ball had no trouble getting through the front of the lane and creating a strong move downlane. He liked how much continuation the ball had at the back end, allowing him to get it through the pins from farther right downlane. He could get this ball out close to board three downlane, and while the Smooth Criminal hit the pocket, it didn’t go through the pins when he got it that far right. This made it very easy for him to move farther left as the pattern broke down. He had no trouble opening his angles and still saw plenty of recovery at the back end as the transition hit. He liked the motion he had with the
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DV8 Outsider Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- DV8 Outsider vs. DV8 Dark Side Curse
- DV8 Outsider vs. DV8 Double Trouble
- DV8 Outsider vs. DV8 Heckler Hybrid
- DV8 Outsider vs. DV8 Heckler Taunt
- DV8 Outsider vs. DV8 Intense Collision
- DV8 Outsider vs. DV8 Mantra Solid
To compare the DV8 Outsider to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional DV8 Outsider Resources
Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.