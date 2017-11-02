General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Fang
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Yellow / Neon Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Pitbull Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.486
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The DV8 Pitbull Bite is the newest dog in the fight against heavy oil patterns. This ball uses the same Pitbull Low RG Asymmetric core as the previous Pitbulls, but with a new coverstock called Composite Fang. This solid cover is pretty impressive in its versatility. The Pitbull Bite comes out of the box at a rough 500/1500 SiaAir finish, but doesn’t hook at your toes and then stop. Instead, this ball offers decent length, with a giant read in the middle of the lane and a strong and continuous reaction at the back end.
All three of our testers could easily get to the pocket with this ball on our heavy oil test pattern. Tweener started his ball on 20 off his hand, crossing 13 at the arrows and using the eight board downlane as his breakpoint. Stroker was pretty deep on this pattern, with his ball hitting the lane around 18, staying just inside the second arrow on its way to a breakpoint just outside 10 at the range finder downlane. He could miss inside a few boards and his Bite ...
