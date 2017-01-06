General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Bite
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Violet / Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Pitbull Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.486
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Pitbull is the newest big dog in the DV8 lineup and it has the bite to back up its bark on heavy volumes of oil. It uses the new Pitbull Low RG Asymmetric core design paired with the Composite Bite solid reactive coverstock. This strong core gives the Pitbull a low RG of 2.486″ and high total and intermediate differentials of 0.055″ and 0.020″, respectively. It comes out of the box at a very rough 1000 SiaAir sanded finish, allowing it to easily hook in the front part of the lane.
We liked this ball best on our heavy oil test pattern. The Pitbull gave all three of our testers the most amount of hook out of any ball in the DV8 line. We had an earlier and smoother motion than the Grudge on this pattern. For all three testers, the dull box finish of the Pitbull made it hook early, almost right off their hands. Stroker and Tweener liked the added total hook and saw more motion than any of the Grudges. On this ...
