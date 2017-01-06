General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Composite Hook Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple Solid / Bronze Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vandal Low RG Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Vandal Destroy is the latest addition to the Vandal line for DV8. The Destroy uses the Composite Hook cover found across the DV8 brand, this time in a hybrid formulation with a box finish of 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound. This smoother cover makes the Destroy cleaner through the front than the Vandal Smash, which featured a sanded solid cover. The Destroy and the Smash share the strong Vandal Low RG Asymmetric core design, with the Destroy relying on its coverstock to keep it from expending too much of its energy too early.
The Vandal Destroy’s box finish gave all three testers a good amount of length before making its move, giving them their highest success rate on our medium test pattern. Stroker has his best look to the pocket playing just inside the second arrow, with a small swing to the seven board at the breakpoint. Tweener was able to be an arrow deeper, sharing the same breakpoint near the end of the oil ...
