DV8 Vandal Destroy

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Composite Hook Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Purple Solid / Bronze Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Vandal Low RG Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.499
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.011

The Vandal Destroy is the latest addition to the Vandal line for DV8. The Destroy uses the Composite Hook cover found across the DV8 brand, this time in a hybrid formulation with a box finish of 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound. This smoother cover makes the Destroy cleaner through the front than the Vandal Smash, which featured a sanded solid cover. The Destroy and the Smash share the strong Vandal Low RG Asymmetric core design, with the Destroy relying on its coverstock to keep it from expending too much of its energy too early.

The Vandal Destroy’s box finish gave all three testers a good amount of length before making its move, giving them their highest success rate on our medium test pattern. Stroker has his best look to the pocket playing just inside the second arrow, with a small swing to the seven board at the breakpoint. Tweener was able to be an arrow deeper, sharing the same breakpoint near the end of the oil ...

DV8 Vandal Destroy Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the DV8 Vandal Destroy to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional DV8 Vandal Destroy Resources

Click here to visit DV8's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.