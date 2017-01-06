General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 12.7 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Red / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Matrix Reload
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.007
After a fairly lengthy absence, the Matrix name is back in the Ebonite lineup. The new Ebonite Matrix is different from any of the previous releases carrying this name. Starting inside, this ball uses the new asymmetrical Matrix Reload core shape, which gives it a medium RG of 2.53″, a medium-high total differential of 0.049″, and a fairly low intermediate differential of 0.007″. The Matrix’s coverstock is the new GB 12.7 Hybrid cover that comes out of the box with a 500/1000 Abralon polished finish. This box finish allows the Matrix to get through the heads, but it has enough texture beneath the polish to keep it from sliding past the breakpoint. The result is a strong read at the friction, with a violent back end reaction.
The Matrix matched up best on our medium oil test pattern, with all three of our testers really liking their reactions. They could each open up the front of the lane with no fear of this ball not making it back to the pocket. Stroker was the farthest right on the lane with his feet, with ...
