Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 12.7 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Red / Black
Core Specs
Name:Matrix Reload
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.007

After a fairly lengthy absence, the Matrix name is back in the Ebonite lineup. The new Ebonite Matrix is different from any of the previous releases carrying this name. Starting inside, this ball uses the new asymmetrical Matrix Reload core shape, which gives it a medium RG of 2.53″, a medium-high total differential of 0.049″, and a fairly low intermediate differential of 0.007″. The Matrix’s coverstock is the new GB 12.7 Hybrid cover that comes out of the box with a 500/1000 Abralon polished finish. This box finish allows the Matrix to get through the heads, but it has enough texture beneath the polish to keep it from sliding past the breakpoint. The result is a strong read at the friction, with a violent back end reaction.

The Matrix matched up best on our medium oil test pattern, with all three of our testers really liking their reactions. They could each open up the front of the lane with no fear of this ball not making it back to the pocket. Stroker was the farthest right on the lane with his feet, with ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.