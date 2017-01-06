General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 14.0 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Blue / Bronze / Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Maverick
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Maverick Pearl is the second Ebonite release to use the Maverick weight block. This strong asymmetrical core design is the same one found in the original Maverick. This ball uses a pearlized version of the GB 14.0 coverstock that exits the box with a 500/1000 polished finish. This surface finish will allow the Maverick Pearl to slide farther down the lane much easier than the sanded box finish on the original. Starting with the Warriors, we have seen Ebonite balls at this price point really kick left when they get to the breakpoint, and the Maverick Pearl is no different.
This ball’s strong back end motion allowed us to play multiple angles on our medium oil test pattern. It allowed all three testers to play to their strengths for the entire testing session on this condition. Its strong GB 14.0 Pearl coverstock uncoiled when it saw the friction, but because of the lower grit under the polish, it didn’t squirt too far down the lane like some polished balls sometimes do. This allowed Stroker to stay near the track and play straighter up the ...
Additional Ebonite Maverick Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.