General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|The Great One
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 - GB 15.1 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple / Violet / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.466
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.027
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Great One brings back the Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias core into the Ebonite line. It pairs this proven core shape with the HK22C2 – GB 15.1 Solid coverstock. This is the first time an HK22C2-based coverstock has been used on a ball in The One line, and it comes out of the box with a 500/1000/3000 SiaAir finish, giving it lots of traction in the midlane while keeping it from hooking too early and losing energy at the back end. We had this ball fit right between the two Spartan releases in total hook, making it a good option for all three of our testers on the majority of our patterns. We did have too much traction and too much back end motion on the dry oil pattern, even for our lower rev rate bowlers, and even after trying some surface changes.
Stroker
Stroker liked The Great One’s strong back end motion on the heavy oil pattern with the box finish. Some balls that have this amount of surface on them tend to get too far down the lane and then struggle to recover with his lower rev rate. The Great One picked up better in the midlane and turned over with good motion when it saw the friction. The reaction got even better as rough balls went down the lane and created transition. Balls with surface on them opened up the track area and gave him even more room for error as the session continued. He was able to start migrating left with his laydown point and opening his angles in the front to keep The Great One striking as the pattern broke down. The box finish was very good for him as the session continued, creating traction in the oil, responsiveness off the dry, and continuation at the back end
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Ebonite The Great One Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite The Great One vs. Ebonite Entity Pearl
- Ebonite The Great One vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid
- Ebonite The Great One vs. Ebonite Spartan
- Ebonite The Great One vs. Ebonite Spartan Pearl
- Ebonite The Great One vs. Ebonite The One Ovation
- Ebonite The Great One vs. Ebonite Turbo X NU
- Ebonite The Great One vs. Ebonite Turbo X Pearl
To compare the Ebonite The Great One to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite The Great One Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.