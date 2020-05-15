General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Black Widow 2.0
|Reviewed:
|November 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Gas Mask core makes its return to the Hammer lineup in the Black Widow 2.0. This ball shares the same color scheme as the original Black Widow, but features the Aggression Solid coverstock sanded to 2000 SiaAir to provide more traction on today’s oils. Our testers found that the Black Widow 2.0’s combination of strong midlane hook and large back end motion matched up well for all of our testers, particularly on the medium oil test pattern.
Cranker started deep on the medium pattern and wheeled his ball out to around eight at the breakpoint, using the oil to his advantage to get the ball downlane. The Widow 2.0 provided plenty of back end motion, and he was able to continue chasing left as the pattern broke down. He also tested this ball with Crown Factory Compound, which allowed him to move farther right and create an even sharper motion off the breakpoint. At this similar surface, the Black Widow 2.0 was still earlier than the Web MB. The strength of the Aggression Solid coverstock and the dull box finish were easily able to handle the heavy oil pattern for Cranker.
Additional Hammer Black Widow 2.0 Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.