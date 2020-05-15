Hammer Black Widow 2.0

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Black Widow 2.0
Reviewed:November 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Aggression Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Red
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gas Mask
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.500
Diff:0.058
Int. Diff:0.016

The Gas Mask core makes its return to the Hammer lineup in the Black Widow 2.0. This ball shares the same color scheme as the original Black Widow, but features the Aggression Solid coverstock sanded to 2000 SiaAir to provide more traction on today’s oils. Our testers found that the Black Widow 2.0’s combination of strong midlane hook and large back end motion matched up well for all of our testers, particularly on the medium oil test pattern.

Cranker started deep on the medium pattern and wheeled his ball out to around eight at the breakpoint, using the oil to his advantage to get the ball downlane. The Widow 2.0 provided plenty of back end motion, and he was able to continue chasing left as the pattern broke down. He also tested this ball with Crown Factory Compound, which allowed him to move farther right and create an even sharper motion off the breakpoint. At this similar surface, the Black Widow 2.0 was still earlier than the Web MB. The strength of the Aggression Solid coverstock and the dull box finish were easily able to handle the heavy oil pattern for Cranker.

Additional Hammer Black Widow 2.0 Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.