Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Semtex Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Gold
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gas Mask
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.058
Int. Diff:0.016

The Hammer Black Widow Gold is the first pearlized Black Widow since the Red Legend. Like the Legends and Dark Legends, the Black Widow Gold uses the famed Gas Mask asymmetrical core design, which has been a staple in the Hammer lineup for many years. The coverstock on this ball is Semtex Pearl and it comes out of the box with a 500/1000 Abralon combination before being shined with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This polished veneer offers good length, with a strong and angular move off the dry.

All three of our testers found their best reactions with this ball on our medium oil test pattern, with Cranker and Stroker liking it just a bit more than Tweener on the fresh. Cranker was targeting 23 at the arrows and he could get his ball all the way out to the six board at the breakpoint before creating lots of entry angle going ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.