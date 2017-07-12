General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Semtex Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Hammer Black Widow Gold is the first pearlized Black Widow since the Red Legend. Like the Legends and Dark Legends, the Black Widow Gold uses the famed Gas Mask asymmetrical core design, which has been a staple in the Hammer lineup for many years. The coverstock on this ball is Semtex Pearl and it comes out of the box with a 500/1000 Abralon combination before being shined with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This polished veneer offers good length, with a strong and angular move off the dry.
All three of our testers found their best reactions with this ball on our medium oil test pattern, with Cranker and Stroker liking it just a bit more than Tweener on the fresh. Cranker was targeting 23 at the arrows and he could get his ball all the way out to the six board at the breakpoint before creating lots of entry angle going ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Black Widow Gold Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Black Widow Gold vs. Hammer Black Widow Red Legend
- Hammer Black Widow Gold vs. Hammer Blue Vibe
- Hammer Black Widow Gold vs. Hammer Cherry Vibe
- Hammer Black Widow Gold vs. Hammer Diesel
- Hammer Black Widow Gold vs. Hammer Gauntlet
To compare the Hammer Black Widow Gold to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.