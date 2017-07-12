General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NBT Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 500 / 500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Black / Red Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The newest ball to carry the Black Widow name is the Hammer Black Widow Legend. This ball features the colors made famous by the original Black Widow. The successful Gas Mask core remains the same, but the coverstock is the NBT Hybrid cover used on the First Blood. This cover uses a lower 1000 grit Abralon finish underneath the Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish.
The Black Widow Legend flirted with a perfect rating from each of the three testers on the medium test pattern. The polished coverstock provided the right amount of length while maintaining the proper amount of hook for the big downlane move at the breakpoint. All three testers could keep this ball in the oil longer and they could see it turn on ...
