Hammer Black Widow Legend

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:NBT Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 500 / 500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Black / Red Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gas Mask
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.058
Int. Diff:0.014

The newest ball to carry the Black Widow name is the Hammer Black Widow Legend. This ball features the colors made famous by the original Black Widow. The successful Gas Mask core remains the same, but the coverstock is the NBT Hybrid cover used on the First Blood. This cover uses a lower 1000 grit Abralon finish underneath the Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish.

The Black Widow Legend flirted with a perfect rating from each of the three testers on the medium test pattern. The polished coverstock provided the right amount of length while maintaining the proper amount of hook for the big downlane move at the breakpoint. All three testers could keep this ball in the oil longer and they could see it turn on ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.