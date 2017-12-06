General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Juiced Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Orange / Gray / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Diesel
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Hammer Diesel Torque uses the symmetrical Diesel core shape from the original Diesel remake and the Juiced Solid reactive cover. The last time we saw this cover in its solid form was on the Bad Ass. This time, the cover comes out of the box at a 500/2000 Abralon finish, offering much earlier traction on the lane. The Torque for us was smoother downlane, with more of an arc-shaped motion than what we saw from the Diesel.
The Diesel Torque’s smoother reaction at the end of the lane was best for our testers on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker and Tweener enjoyed the easy hook that the Torque provided through the middle of the lane. This ball dug deep into the front of the lane for them, providing an easy hook into the pocket. Stroker was laying his ball down on 15, targeting between the second and third arrows, and using eight as his breakpoint. Tweener was about five left through the front part of the lane, with a similar breakpoint on eight to give him his best chance at carrying. As the front and track started to hook, Stroker and ...
Additional Hammer Diesel Torque Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.