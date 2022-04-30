General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Extreme Envy
|Reviewed:
|September 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Envy CFI Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Crimson / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Launcher LRG
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.479
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.022
The Extreme Envy is half of a dual entry into Hammer’s High Performance line, along with the Envy Tour Pearl. This new version of the Envy uses the new Launcher LRG core shape. As implied by its name, this is a lower RG design than the Launcher core that was used in the original Envy. The Extreme Envy also uses a new solid coverstock called Envy CFI Solid that comes out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir finish. The combination of this new cover and the modified core design results in a ball that turns the corner a little harder than the original Envy while still producing a large amount of total hook on heavy oil conditions.
Tweener liked how easily the Extreme Envy created hook on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. Balls that let him stay firm and aggressive with his speed on this longer pattern are balls that tend to get high ratings from him. The Extreme Envy offered plenty of total hook, allowing him to go left-to-right on the fresh with the box finish. He was one board right with his laydown compared to where he played this pattern with the original Envy, with the Extreme Envy having a bit more angularity at the breakpoint. He had no trouble seeing plenty of downlane continuation and recovery when it came time to start moving left and swinging the ball more in transition. He liked using this ball while the pattern was still fresh and then getting into something with a little more length later in the session to keep him from having to get too deep as the oil dried out. Tweener liked his look on the fresh medium pattern. He could fire this ball off his hand, going away from the pocket and still seeing enough traction to get the ball started in
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Extreme Envy Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Extreme Envy vs. Hammer Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid
- Hammer Extreme Envy vs. Hammer Dark Web Hybrid
- Hammer Extreme Envy vs. Hammer Envy Tour
- Hammer Extreme Envy vs. Hammer Purple Solid Reactive
- Hammer Extreme Envy vs. Hammer Radioactive Vibe
- Hammer Extreme Envy vs. Hammer Raw Hammer Red/Smoke/Black
To compare the Hammer Extreme Envy to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Extreme Envy Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.