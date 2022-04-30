Hammer Extreme Envy

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Extreme Envy
Reviewed:September 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Envy CFI Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Crimson / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Launcher LRG
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.479
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.022

The Extreme Envy is half of a dual entry into Hammer’s High Performance line, along with the Envy Tour Pearl. This new version of the Envy uses the new Launcher LRG core shape. As implied by its name, this is a lower RG design than the Launcher core that was used in the original Envy. The Extreme Envy also uses a new solid coverstock called Envy CFI Solid that comes out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir finish. The combination of this new cover and the modified core design results in a ball that turns the corner a little harder than the original Envy while still producing a large amount of total hook on heavy oil conditions.

Tweener liked how easily the Extreme Envy created hook on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. Balls that let him stay firm and aggressive with his speed on this longer pattern are balls that tend to get high ratings from him. The Extreme Envy offered plenty of total hook, allowing him to go left-to-right on the fresh with the box finish. He was one board right with his laydown compared to where he played this pattern with the original Envy, with the Extreme Envy having a bit more angularity at the breakpoint. He had no trouble seeing plenty of downlane continuation and recovery when it came time to start moving left and swinging the ball more in transition. He liked using this ball while the pattern was still fresh and then getting into something with a little more length later in the session to keep him from having to get too deep as the oil dried out. Tweener liked his look on the fresh medium pattern. He could fire this ball off his hand, going away from the pocket and still seeing enough traction to get the ball started in

Additional Hammer Extreme Envy Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.