General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Infamous
|Reviewed:
|September 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Envy Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Grey / Royal / Coral
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Infamous
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.559
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Infamous brings a new core design into the Hammer line. This ball features a multi-density symmetrical core shape that is wrapped by the Envy Solid coverstock. The final result is a medium-high RG (2.559″), high differential (0.052″) ball that comes out of the box sanded to 500/1000/2000 SiaAir. This aggressive ball is clearly designed for oil, and all three of our testers had their best reactions with it on our heavy oil test pattern.
Stroker saw a nice look to the pocket on the heavy oil pattern. The dull box finish of the Infamous dug into the oil, providing plenty of traction and a lot of total hook. He kept his ball straighter up the lane with very little swing in order to get it through the pins effectively. When the fronts started to hook and he started to move his feet left, he struggled to get his ball to continue through the pins the way it did on the fresh. By increasing his speed and tucking his pinky, he was able to stay farther right and maintain his pin carry. When the lanes dried out even more, he added Crown Factory Compound to the cover and was able to move back
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Infamous Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Infamous vs. Hammer Obsession
- Hammer Infamous vs. Hammer Obsession Tour
- Hammer Infamous vs. Hammer Obsession Tour Pearl
- Hammer Infamous vs. Hammer Scorpion
- Hammer Infamous vs. Hammer Web Pearl (2021)
To compare the Hammer Infamous to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Infamous Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.