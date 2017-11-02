General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Aggression Solid CFI
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Black / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rip'D
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The Rip’D Solid is one of two new high performance balls for Hammer in this dual release. It uses the new Aggression Solid CFI coverstock with a 500/1000/2000 Abralon box finish. Both new Hammer balls feature the new low RG, high differential Rip’D asymmetrical core design. Paired with its aggressive sanded cover, we saw modest length and angle off the breakpoint from the Rip’D Solid, with a strong recovery and continuation through the pins.
As easily as the Rip’D Solid hooks through oil, it was a natural match for our heavy volume test pattern. All three testers really liked their reaction on the fresh with this ball. Stroker played the straightest by starting his ball on 17, crossing around the third arrow, and having between eight and 10 at the breakpoint to hit the pocket. Tweener was about three boards left of him through the front part of the lane, but with a slightly wider breakpoint downlane. Cranker was the deepest in the oil, with his ball coming down on the 30 board, crossing between the fourth and fifth arrows, and getting out ...
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.