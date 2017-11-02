Hammer Rip'd Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Aggression Solid CFI
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Blue / Black / Orange
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Rip'D
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.014

The Rip’D Solid is one of two new high performance balls for Hammer in this dual release. It uses the new Aggression Solid CFI coverstock with a 500/1000/2000 Abralon box finish. Both new Hammer balls feature the new low RG, high differential Rip’D asymmetrical core design. Paired with its aggressive sanded cover, we saw modest length and angle off the breakpoint from the Rip’D Solid, with a strong recovery and continuation through the pins.

As easily as the Rip’D Solid hooks through oil, it was a natural match for our heavy volume test pattern. All three testers really liked their reaction on the fresh with this ball. Stroker played the straightest by starting his ball on 17, crossing around the third arrow, and having between eight and 10 at the breakpoint to hit the pocket. Tweener was about three boards left of him through the front part of the lane, but with a slightly wider breakpoint downlane. Cranker was the deepest in the oil, with his ball coming down on the 30 board, crossing between the fourth and fifth arrows, and getting out ...

