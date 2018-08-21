General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Jet Flight Suit Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Black / Silver / Maroon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Jet Flying Arrow Symmetrical
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.530
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Raider-X is the first ball for review from Jet Bowling in several years. This ball uses a core design called Jet Flying Arrow Symmetrical. This shape gives the Raider-X an RG of 2.530″ and a total differential of 0.052″. On the outside, the Raider-X features a polished hybrid coverstock called Jet Flight Suit Hybrid. We found this core and cover pairing to offer easy length for all three of our testers. The back end reaction was smoother for a polished ball, which kept the overall hook on the lower side. This allowed all three players to stay farther right for a longer period of time across all of our test patterns.
The Raider-X’s length and smoother shape off the breakpoint matched up best to our medium oil test pattern. Its clean coverstock allowed all three testers to play toward the outside part of the lane on the fresh. Stroker was laying his ball down on 13, crossing around the 12 board at the arrows, and using nine as his breakpoint downlane. Tweener’s ball was landing on 17, crossing the arrows at the 14 board, and also getting out to nine before making its move to the pocket. Cranker started his Raider-X on 20, with his target over the third arrow. His higher rev rate allowed him to get
