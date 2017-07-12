motiv-forza-ss

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Helix HFS Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Grit LSS
Color:Charcoal Solid / Red Solid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Sigma
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Motiv Forza SS is the fourth ball released under the Forza banner. While the first three Forzas used Motiv’s Torx weight block, the SS uses a blast from Motiv’s past, the Sigma core. This low RG (2.47″) and medium differential (0.047″) symmetrical core design is paired with a new reactive coverstock called Helix HFS (High Friction Solid), which comes out of the box prepped with a 3000 grit sanded finish. The Forza SS is strongest in the middle portion of the lane and we had a good reaction with it across all four of our test oil patterns.

We had just a slightly better reaction with this ball on our medium pattern than on our heavy oil pattern, with Tweener and Stroker having a little bit of a better look than Cranker on the fresh. The SS’s duller surface picked up strongly in the middle of the lane, providing a powerful arc at the breakpoint and back end. The smoother shape allowed Tweener and Stroker to play straighter up the outside part of the lane on this pattern without seeing their balls overreacting to the dry boards. Cranker liked his reaction, but he was farther left with his feet than the other two testers and ...

