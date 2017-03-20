motiv-freestyle-rush

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Agility LFP Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Turquoise / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Recon
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.60
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:0.000

The Freestyle Rush is the newest weapon for medium to dry lane conditions in the Motiv line. The Rush uses a new coverstock and core compared to the Freestyles that were released last season. The Recon core keeps the same shape, but the densities have been altered, resulting in the Rush having a total differential of 0.030″, which is 0.005″ higher than the original Freestyle’s differential. The coverstock also has been upgraded to the new Agility LFP formulation that gives the Freestyle Rush more total hook than the Turmoil LFP that was used on the originals from last year.

The Freestyle Rush’s extra hook and downlane recovery allowed it to be best for our testers on our medium oil pattern. We saw three to four boards of added motion over the original Freestyles. The Rush easily glided through the front of the lane and then made a strong move when it exited the pattern. All three testers were throwing this ball away from the pocket on the ...

Motiv Freestyle Rush Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Motiv Freestyle Rush to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.