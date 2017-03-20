General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Agility LFP Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Turquoise / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Recon
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.60
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Freestyle Rush is the newest weapon for medium to dry lane conditions in the Motiv line. The Rush uses a new coverstock and core compared to the Freestyles that were released last season. The Recon core keeps the same shape, but the densities have been altered, resulting in the Rush having a total differential of 0.030″, which is 0.005″ higher than the original Freestyle’s differential. The coverstock also has been upgraded to the new Agility LFP formulation that gives the Freestyle Rush more total hook than the Turmoil LFP that was used on the originals from last year.
The Freestyle Rush’s extra hook and downlane recovery allowed it to be best for our testers on our medium oil pattern. We saw three to four boards of added motion over the original Freestyles. The Rush easily glided through the front of the lane and then made a strong move when it exited the pattern. All three testers were throwing this ball away from the pocket on the ...
