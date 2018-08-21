General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Coercion MFS Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Thrust
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The limited-edition T10 celebrates Motiv’s 10th anniversary by combining the core and logo style from their very first ball—the TX1—with an updated coverstock. The symmetrical Thrust weight block provides an RG of 2.54″ and a total differential of 0.052″. The T10’s coverstock is Coercion MFS Reactive, with a 3000 grit sanded box finish. It provides plenty of traction on medium to heavy volumes of oil, and the change in hook from the TX1 to the T10 really shows how far Motiv has come in developing coverstocks since their launch 10 years ago.
All three of our testers found their best reactions on our fresh medium oil pattern. This ball read very heavily in the middle of the lane, but without losing motion on the back end toward the pins. Cranker and Tweener liked this ball just a little more than Stroker on the fresh. Cranker was the farthest left, laying his T10 down on board 33, sending it over the middle arrow, and using a breakpoint on the eight board downlane. Tweener was also able to cover a good amount of boards on the fresh, starting his ball on 24, targeting 18 at the arrows, and using nine as his breakpoint. Stroker was pretty deep on the fresh with the box finish, landing his ball on the 20. He crossed the third arrow and got
The limited-edition T10 celebrates Motiv’s 10th anniversary by combining the core and logo style from their very first ball—the TX1—with an updated coverstock. The symmetrical Thrust weight block provides an RG of 2.54″ and a total differential of 0.052″. The T10’s coverstock is Coercion MFS Reactive, with a 3000 grit sanded box finish. It provides plenty of traction on medium to heavy volumes of oil, and the change in hook from the TX1 to the T10 really shows how far Motiv has come in developing coverstocks since their launch 10 years ago.
All three of our testers found their best
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv T10 Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv T10 vs. Motiv Hydra
- Motiv T10 vs. Motiv Rogue Blade
- Motiv T10 vs. Motiv Trident Abyss
- Motiv T10 vs. Motiv Villain Scorn
To compare the Motiv T10 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv T10 Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.