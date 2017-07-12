General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Agility SFP Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Blue Pearl / Lime Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Halogen
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.037
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Tag Cannon is the latest weapon added to the Motiv lineup. The Cannon uses the Agility Skid Flip Pearl (SFP) coverstock that comes out of the box at a 5500 grit polished finish. It shares the symmetrical Halogen weight block with the recently-discontinued Graffiti Tag. With its higher RG, medium differential core dynamics and polished pearl coverstock, the Tag Cannon offers another option for bowlers tackling drier lane conditions.
The Tag Cannon’s easy length and strong back end motion gave us its best reaction on our dry test pattern. Stroker and Tweener had a better reaction than Cranker on this condition. Their lower rev rates usually match up better with controlling the breakpoint on this shorter pattern. The Cannon pushed easily through the front of the lane and picked up strong at the back of the lane. Stroker was setting his ball down on 11, crossing eight at the arrows, and had almost everything between the gutter and the five board at the breakpoint. Tweener was inside of him by around five boards with his laydown and position at the arrows, but he was getting his ...
