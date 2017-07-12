motiv-tag-cannon

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Agility SFP Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Blue Pearl / Lime Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Halogen
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.037
Int. Diff:0.000

The Tag Cannon is the latest weapon added to the Motiv lineup. The Cannon uses the Agility Skid Flip Pearl (SFP) coverstock that comes out of the box at a 5500 grit polished finish. It shares the symmetrical Halogen weight block with the recently-discontinued Graffiti Tag. With its higher RG, medium differential core dynamics and polished pearl coverstock, the Tag Cannon offers another option for bowlers tackling drier lane conditions.

The Tag Cannon’s easy length and strong back end motion gave us its best reaction on our dry test pattern. Stroker and Tweener had a better reaction than Cranker on this condition. Their lower rev rates usually match up better with controlling the breakpoint on this shorter pattern. The Cannon pushed easily through the front of the lane and picked up strong at the back of the lane. Stroker was setting his ball down on 11, crossing eight at the arrows, and had almost everything between the gutter and the five board at the breakpoint. Tweener was inside of him by around five boards with his laydown and position at the arrows, but he was getting his ...

Motiv Tag Cannon Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Motiv Tag Cannon to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Motiv Tag Cannon Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.