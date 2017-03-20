General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Alchemy
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Burgundy
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gear V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.020
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Tank Rampage is the third urethane Tank from Motiv—joining the original Tank and the Rebel Tank—and it is new inside and out. The new Alchemy urethane cover digs harder through the oil than the DMX Pearl and Ballistic urethane materials that were used on the previous Tanks. The Rampage also uses a modified core design called Gear V2 that has a higher RG (2.55″) and lower differential (0.020″) than the original Gear core. The combination of tighter flare rings and a more aggressive cover gave us more hook and more downlane continuation than the previous two Tank releases.
We had our best reaction with this ball on our dry test pattern. The Rampage was better for our higher rev rate testers than it was for our low rev Stroker ...
