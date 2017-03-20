motiv-tank-rampage

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Alchemy
Type:Urethane Solid
Box Finish:3000 Grit LSS
Color:Burgundy
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gear V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.020
Int. Diff:0.000

The Tank Rampage is the third urethane Tank from Motiv—joining the original Tank and the Rebel Tank—and it is new inside and out. The new Alchemy urethane cover digs harder through the oil than the DMX Pearl and Ballistic urethane materials that were used on the previous Tanks. The Rampage also uses a modified core design called Gear V2 that has a higher RG (2.55″) and lower differential (0.020″) than the original Gear core. The combination of tighter flare rings and a more aggressive cover gave us more hook and more downlane continuation than the previous two Tank releases.

We had our best reaction with this ball on our dry test pattern. The Rampage was better for our higher rev rate testers than it was for our low rev Stroker ...

Motiv Tank Rampage Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Motiv Tank Rampage to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.