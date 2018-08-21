motiv-thrill

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Agility XP Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Magenta / Wine Pearl; Blue / Purple Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Flux
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.015
Int. Diff:0.000

The Motiv Thrill uses a new weight block and a new coverstock to provide bowlers a new non-urethane option designed to handle drier lane conditions. Its symmetrical Flux core design has a very high RG and a very low differential, which helps keep the Thrill from revving up early or flipping too hard at the breakpoint. The pearlized Agility XP Reactive coverstock comes out of the box at a glossy 5500 grit polished finish, keeping it from ever wanting to hook early. This ball is easily the straightest of all the reactive resin balls in the current Motiv line, while still hooking more than their urethane-covered balls.

All three of our testers had the most success with the Thrill on our driest test pattern. The low amount of friction created by this ball allowed everyone to play very direct to the pocket up the outside part of the lane, between five and 10 at the arrows. We had to get the Thrill rolling quickly off our hands, or we risked it pushing too far down the lane and not making it up to the pocket. We had all the hold we needed on the fresh, and our reactions didn’t go away as we bowled. The polished box finish and low-flaring

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.