General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Agility XP Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Magenta / Wine Pearl; Blue / Purple Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Flux
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.015
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Motiv Thrill uses a new weight block and a new coverstock to provide bowlers a new non-urethane option designed to handle drier lane conditions. Its symmetrical Flux core design has a very high RG and a very low differential, which helps keep the Thrill from revving up early or flipping too hard at the breakpoint. The pearlized Agility XP Reactive coverstock comes out of the box at a glossy 5500 grit polished finish, keeping it from ever wanting to hook early. This ball is easily the straightest of all the reactive resin balls in the current Motiv line, while still hooking more than their urethane-covered balls.
All three of our testers had the most success with the Thrill on our driest test pattern. The low amount of friction created by this ball allowed everyone to play very direct to the pocket up the outside part of the lane, between five and 10 at the arrows. We had to get the Thrill rolling quickly off our hands, or we risked it pushing too far down the lane and not making it up to the pocket. We had all the hold we needed on the fresh, and our reactions didn’t go away as we bowled. The polished box finish and low-flaring
