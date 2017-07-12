General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Hexion Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Dark Purple / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turbulent
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Trident Quest uses the same asymmetrical Turbulent core from the original Trident. The weight block, however, is where the similarities between the two Tridents end. The Trident Quest has a polished pearlized coverstock that provides a strong read in the middle of the lane, with a much stronger move at the breakpoint and much more angle at the back end. We really liked how strong this ball was in the middle of the lane, helping eliminate any chance of missing the breakpoint on medium conditions.
We started with the Trident Quest on our medium pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on this condition because of how easily his ball got through the front of the lane. He was the farthest left of our three testers, sliding on the 35 board. He was trying to cross the fourth arrow and get his ball outside of the range finder at the breakpoint to keep his Trident Quest in the pocket. Unlike other shiny pearls that would go too long on shots left of target on this pattern, the Trident Quest picked up very ...
