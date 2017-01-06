General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Exothermic Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Royal Compound
|Color:
|Flash Red / Flame Orange
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Exothermic Medium RG Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.539
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Exothermic is the first of three bowling balls from the Moxy brand that we were recently sent to test and review. It uses a very brightly-colored solid reactive coverstock that comes out of the box with a 500 SiaAir plus Royal Compound box finish. On the inside, the Exothermic features a medium RG (2.539″) and medium-high differential (0.050″) symmetrical core design that offers up to five inches of track flare. This cover and core combination allows the Exothermic to be clean through the front of the lane, rev up strong in the midlane, and then offer a strong and continuous back end reaction.
The Exothermic’s benchmark-type reaction was best on our medium oil pattern and it allowed our three testers to start in their respective comfort zones. Stroker was laying his ball down around 12, crossing the second arrow, and getting his ball out to about seven at the breakpoint. Tweener was starting his ball just left of 15, through the target zone between the second and third arrows, and out to the 10 board downlane. Cranker was quite a bit deeper, crossing the fourth arrow and getting his ball out to eight at the range finder. After playing ...
