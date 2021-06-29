General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Double Cross
|Reviewed:
|January 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|U73 Pearl
|Type:
|Urethane Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.528
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Double Cross is the first urethane-covered bowling ball for the Radical brand. Its U73 Pearl coverstock comes out of the box at a sanded 500/1500 SiaAir finish. The Double Cross pairs its pearl urethane shell with a symmetrical core design that gives it a 2.528″ RG and a 0.035″ differential. This lower flaring core design keeps the sanded urethane shell from hooking too early and allowed our testers to see some continuation at the breakpoint. The Double Cross was best for all three of our testers on our dry test pattern, thanks to the lower hook potential of the urethane coverstock.
Cranker’s look on the dry test pattern was pretty good and it only improved as the session progressed. As usual, his high rev rate gave him some challenges on this pattern, so he had to modify his release for the best results. With his typical release, he had too much hook from outside and not enough recovery to open up his angles, which wasn’t really a surprise with the sanded urethane shell. By softening up his hand and reducing his speed, Cranker found the proper shape and
