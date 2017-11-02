radical-intel

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Ai25
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Navy / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.483
Diff:0.035
Int. Diff:0.000
Radical rolls out the Intel as a sanded, solid-covered addition to their Reliable line. This ball uses a new symmetrical core with a lower RG of 2.483″ and a lower differential of 0.035″. The box finish is 2000 SiaAir, giving the Intel a strong roll in the middle part of the lane. Even with its sanded cover and lower RG core, the Intel didn’t show signs of wanting to check up early or hook too quickly during our testing.

We found our best reaction with the Intel on our heavy oil test pattern. Cranker started pretty deep with his feet, as this ball’s dull cover had no trouble handling the oil. He played a line near the middle arrow and out to seven at the breakpoint. His ball didn’t jerk sideways off the spot, but instead rolled heavy off the breakpoint, giving him a few boards of miss-room downlane. Stroker also really liked his reaction on this pattern. He was much straighter up the lane, setting his ball down on 14, crossing ...

