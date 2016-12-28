General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 4000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Dark Green Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Symmetric with Scoop Technology
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.517
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Radical Jackpot Solid uses the same symmetrical core design as the original Jackpot, giving it an undrilled RG and differential of 2.517″ and 0.056″. The difference with this new release comes in the change to a solid reactive coverstock with a dull box finish. Despite not being sandblasted like many other large-hooking bowling balls, the Jackpot Solid’s 500/4000 SiaAir finish gives it plenty of traction for attacking conditions having heavier volumes of oil.
The Jackpot Solid was strong enough to easily give us enough total hook to repeatedly hit the pocket on our heavy test pattern. Cranker, Stroker, and Tweener all attacked the fresh near the same zones. They were all crossing between the second and third arrows, using the seventh board as their breakpoint downlane. The box finish was rough enough to bite through the oil and get back to the pocket, but not so rough that it started hooking early when ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Jackpot Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Jackpot Solid vs. Radical Guru Pearl Limited
- Radical Jackpot Solid vs. Radical Jackpot
- Radical Jackpot Solid vs. Radical Ridiculous Pearl
- Radical Jackpot Solid vs. Radical The Fix
- Radical Jackpot Solid vs. Radical Xeno
To compare the Radical Jackpot Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Jackpot Solid Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.