General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Forged
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Charcoal Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Katana Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.503
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.020

The Katana will provide Radical fans with the biggest downlane recovery in the history of the brand. This ball uses both a new coverstock and a new asymmetrical core design to achieve its gigantic change of direction at the breakpoint. Also, for the first time for Radical, the coverstock on the Katana has been given a name. The Forged coverstock is a strong pearlized composition that comes out of the box with a 500/1000 SiaAir combination before Crown Factory Compound is applied. The Katana’s new asymmetrical weight block offers a large amount of track flare, which helps it slice through the back of the lane with ease.

Our medium oil test pattern provided the best reaction for the Katana at its box finish. Stroker and Tweener loved the motion this ball provided them at the back of the lane. Their lower rev rates usually don’t allow balls to turn over as sharply at the end of the pattern as the Katana. Stroker felt like a power player the way the pins fell when the Katana was in his hand. The sharp angle it created was throwing pins everywhere, even with his lower rev rate. It was just as ...

