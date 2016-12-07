Radical The Fix

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:NA
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Black / Yellow Solid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Shapeshifter Sym / Asym
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.511
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.007

The Fix utilizes a brand new core design concept in the Radical lineup. The Shapeshifter core claims to offer both symmetrical or asymmetrical ball reactions based on the layout used. As usual, we used our standard layouts on this ball. This put the pin down for Stroker and Cranker and level with the finger holes for Tweener. The Fix pairs this new high flaring weight block with a solid reactive coverstock that is prepped from the factory with a 500/1500 SiaAir finish. We found The Fix to be incredibly strong in the midlane, while still maintaining lots of continuation at the back end and through the pins.

The Fix’s strong, rough coverstock matched up best on our heavy oil test pattern, where all three testers easily saw plenty of traction. They could each play to their strengths and keep their balls where they are most comfortable on the lane. Stroker was setting the ball down on the 10 board and could get it out as far as seven at the breakpoint and still get his ball back to the pocket. ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.