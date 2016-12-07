General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Yellow Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shapeshifter Sym / Asym
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.511
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.007
The Fix utilizes a brand new core design concept in the Radical lineup. The Shapeshifter core claims to offer both symmetrical or asymmetrical ball reactions based on the layout used. As usual, we used our standard layouts on this ball. This put the pin down for Stroker and Cranker and level with the finger holes for Tweener. The Fix pairs this new high flaring weight block with a solid reactive coverstock that is prepped from the factory with a 500/1500 SiaAir finish. We found The Fix to be incredibly strong in the midlane, while still maintaining lots of continuation at the back end and through the pins.
The Fix’s strong, rough coverstock matched up best on our heavy oil test pattern, where all three testers easily saw plenty of traction. They could each play to their strengths and keep their balls where they are most comfortable on the lane. Stroker was setting the ball down on the 10 board and could get it out as far as seven at the breakpoint and still get his ball back to the pocket. ...
